Epic seals deals on thriller 'Radius'

EXCLUSIVE: Film stars Diego Klattenhoff and Charlotte Sullivan.

Epic Pictures has closed key territories in Cannes on its thriller Radius starring Pacific Rim, Homeland and The Blacklist star Diego Klattenhoff and Charlotte Sullivan.

Deals have concluded in Italy (Minerva), Japan (At Entertainment), Indonesia (CGV), Taiwan (MovieCloud), and Vietnam (Skyline Media).

Shaked Berenson, Patrick Ewald and their team also licensed rights in Middle East (Eagle Film), Mexico (Sky Distribution), and Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Chile (BF Distribution). CineSky acquired airline rights.

Radius tells of a man who awakes from an accident and discovers that everything that comes within 15 metres of him dies.

The film marks the Los Angeles-based company’s second collaboration with Turbo Kid producers Anne-Marie Gélinas and RKSS.

Epic’s Cannes sales slate includes Sam Elliot in The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot, about a war hero summoned to hunt down a plague-carrying beast in the Canadian wilderness.

Writer-director Robert D. Krzykowski will produce with Lucky McKee, Ewald and Berenson.