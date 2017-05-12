Grasshopper Film acquires 'Araby'

Brazilian fable premiered in Rotterdam.

Grasshopper Film has picked up US rights from Katásia Films to Araby, the Brazilian feature by Affonso Uchôa and João Dumans.

The Rotterdam premiere and upcoming New Directors / New Films selection will open theatrically in autumn, followed by a VOD and home video release.

Araby centres on a teenager in an industrial town in Brazil who stumbles upon a notebook written by a worker from a nearby aluminium factory.



“A pure gem of a film, ‘Araby’ is a wondrous, assured work that has won over audiences around the world,” Grasshopper founder and president Ryan Krivoshey said.



“We’re extremely excited to be bringing it to the US.”

Araby premiered in Rotterdam and marks the second collaboration between Uchôa and Dumans after Hidden Tiger in 2014.

Krivoshey, brokered the deal with Vitor Graize of Katásia Films.