LD Entertainment acquires rights to 'The Devil And Father Amorth'

William Friedkin documentary chronicles actual exorcism.

Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment and producer Pete Shilaimon have reteamed with William Friedkin, acquiring the worldwide rights to his documentary The Devil And Father Amorth.

The documentary explores how Friedkin’s 1973 classic The Exorcist compares to an actual exorcism.

In the more than 40 years since the release of his acclaimed horror film, Friedkin was fascinated how close he came to reality in the depiction of events in his film.

The filmmaker received permission to attend and film Father Gabriele Amorth’s ninth exorcism on an Italian woman who had been experiencing troubling fits. The documentary is in post.

“I’ve never stopped being fascinated by the nature of good and evil, and the possibility of demonic possession,” Friedkin said. “The opportunity for me to witness and film an actual exorcism came about, more than four decades after I made The Exorcist, completely by accident.”

Liddell added: “I am thrilled to be working again with Billy Friedkin, who is one of the greatest and most prolific filmmakers of our time. This documentary shook me to my core and made me wonder – could demonic possession really exist?”

LD and Friedkin collaborated on the 2011 cult film Killer Joe starring Matthew McConaughey.