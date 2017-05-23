Lionsgate swoop for animation 'El Americano'

EXCLUSIVE: SpongeBob writer and The Simpsons exec producer penned screenplay.

Lionsgate UK has swopped on CGI animation El Americano – 3D featuring a voice cast of Lisa Kudrow, Edward James Olmos, Rico Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, Kate del Castillo, Erik Estrada, Mexico’s Adal Ramones, and comedians Gabriel Iglesias, and Paul Rodriguez.

The film will launch in the third quarter of this year as Cuco’s Big Adventure and is directed by Mexican animation ace Ricardo Arnaiz (La Leyenda De La Nahuala) and co-directed by Mike Kunkel, an animator who worked on Disney films like Tarzan & Hercules.

SpongeBob writer Richard Pursel and The Simpsons executive producer Phil Roman co-wrote the screenplay, and Kudrow also serves as executive producer.

Grindstone Entertainment previously acquired all North American rights from FilmSharks, who also licensed all US streaming rights to Netflix, and Latin America to Sony Pictures Television, among other deals.