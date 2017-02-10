Magnolia takes world on 'In Loco Parentis'

The distributor has acquired Neasa Ní Chianáin’s recent Sundance world premiere and begun talks with international buyers in Berlin.

In Loco Parentis follows a year in the lives of Amanda and John Leyden, a teaching couple at Headfort, an unconventional (and the only) primary-age boarding school in the village of Kells, Ireland.

The film explores their teaching methods and focuses on the tireless efforts of the married couple.

Magnolia plans a theatrical release later this year following a “robust” film festival run.

Senior vice-president of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnolia head of worldwide sales Scott Veltri has commenced talks with EFM buyers.