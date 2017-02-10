Magnolia takes world on 'In Loco Parentis'
The distributor has acquired Neasa Ní Chianáin’s recent Sundance world premiere and begun talks with international buyers in Berlin.
In Loco Parentis follows a year in the lives of Amanda and John Leyden, a teaching couple at Headfort, an unconventional (and the only) primary-age boarding school in the village of Kells, Ireland.
The film explores their teaching methods and focuses on the tireless efforts of the married couple.
Magnolia plans a theatrical release later this year following a “robust” film festival run.
Senior vice-president of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.
Magnolia head of worldwide sales Scott Veltri has commenced talks with EFM buyers.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.