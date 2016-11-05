Muse Productions drama 'Tranzloco' eyes Rosie Perez

Paris-based sales outfit Versatile acquires sales rights on transgender drama; CAA reps US.

Paris-based sales agent Versatile has acquired international rights to Tranzloco, the directorial debut of Will De Los Santos (Spun).

Rosie Perez (Five Nights In Maine) is in talks to star alongside Jonny Beauchamp (Penny Dreadful) and Alex Meraz (Suicide Squad) in the story of two brothers from East Los Angeles who, along with their friends, clash with a group of transgender locals.

The ensemble cast also includes Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Mama), Bar Paly (Pain and Gain), Dustin Ybarra (21 and Over), Danny Trejo (Machete), and Crispin Glover (Alice in Wonderland).

Chris Hanley (American Psycho) is producing under his Muse Productions banner with David Hillary (Dog Eat Dog), Wendy Benge (Life After Beth) and Jonathan Fong. Bradford L. Schlei (Swingers) is executive producing.

Hanley said: “We are very excited that Will De Los Santos will join the ranks of Sofia Coppola, Jonas Åkerlund, Vincent Gallo and Steve Buscemi, all first-time directors who got their start with Muse’.

CAA is packaging the film, currently in development, and will represent the North American distribution rights.