Shanghai fest awards top prizes to 'Pedicab', 'Shuttle Life'

Jury headed by Cristian Mungiu selects winners.

Pedicab, directed by the Philippines’ Paolo Villaluna, won best film at the Shanghai International Film Festival’s Golden Goblet awards on Sunday night.

The film (pictured) follows a diverse group of people travelling by pedicab from Manila to the perceived paradise of their home province.

The Golden Goblets jury, headed by Cristian Mungiu, awarded the grand jury prize to Yellow, from Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Taghizad’h, which also picked up best actress for Sareh Bayat’s performance.

Best director went to Polish filmmaker Maciej Pieprzyca for I Am A Killer, while China’s Huang Bo won best actor for his role in Cai Shang-jun’s The Conformist. Russian director Ivan Bolotnikov’s Kharms was awarded best screenplay (Bolotnikov) and best DoP (Sandor Berkeshi).

Romania’s Fault Condition won the award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement, while best documentary went to Germany’s When Paul Came Over The Sea – Journal Of An Encounter and best animation film was presented to the UK’s Loving Vincent.

Malaysian filmmaker Tan Seng Kiat’s Shuttle Life was the big winner in SIFF’s Asian New Talent competition, picking up best film, best actor for Jack Tan’s performance and best cinematography (Chen Ko-chin). The film follows a young man looking after his mentally unstable mother, who struggles to recover the body of his five-year-old sister when she is killed in a car accident.

Also in the Asian New Talent Awards, Japan’s Takumi Saitoh picked up best director for Blank 13; Adwa Bolle won best actress for Israeli drama Beneath The Silence; and Wang Qiang was awarded best scriptwriter for Sunshine That Can Move Mountains.