Strand Releasing picks up 'Have A Nice Day'

Chinese neo-noir to open in autumn.

Strand Releasing has acquired all US rights to Liu Jian’s Have A Nice Day which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The animated neo-noir feature is set in a small town in Southern China as a young driver steals a bag containing $1m to save his fiancee’s failed plastic surgery.

The deal was done between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Tanja Meissner of the film’s international sales agent Memento Films International.

“We are very excited that Have A Nice Day is coming out theatrically in the US, Strand is the perfect home for this fresh, subversive and politically trenchant pulp thriller,” said Meissner.

“We’re thrilled to have this unique vision in our slate and hope that Jian’s film resonates with audiences here,” Gerrans said.

Have A Nice Day is Jian’s second feature after Piercing 1.

Strand plans an autumn release. Current titles on its roster include documentary The Skyjacker’s Tale by Jamie Kastner, The Ornithologist by Joao Pedro Rodrigues, and Amat Escalante’s The Untamed.