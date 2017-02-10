STXinternational in talks with EFM buyers on 'Black Hole'

Brad Peyton’s action thriller follows a scratch team of scientists, military and astronauts that scrambles to save earth from catastrophe.

David Kosse, president of the rebranded STXinternational, and Jonathan Friedberg have introduced the tentpole to buyers in Berlin. STX will distribute directly in the UK.

STXfilms is co-financing Black Hole, which Peyton produces through his ASAP Entertainment alongside producing partner Jeff Fierson. Bill Block produces and co-finance through BillBlock Media.

The producers anticipate an early 2018 production start. Peyton co-wrote the screenplay with Philip Gawthorne and is in pre-production with his San Andreas star Dwayne Johnson on the video game adaptation Rampage for New Line.

David Kosse, president of the rebranded STXinternational, said Black Hole was “the kind of big commercial tentpole that gets buyers and audiences excited all over the world.”