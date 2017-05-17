TrustNordisk boards 'Hamlet Revenant' with Ian McKellen and Gabriel Byrne

Ken McMullen directs this modern update of Shakespeare’s most famous play.

TrustNordisk has boarded sales for Ken McMullen’s Hamlet Revenant, which will star Mikkel Boe Folsgaard as a contemporary Hamlet and Maria Boda asOphelia, alongside an all-star cast including Ian McKellen, Gabriel Byrne, Connie Nielsen, Lambert Wilson, Dominique Pinon and Lex Shrapnel.

The film will begin shooting later this year.



France’s Albatros Films produces in co-production with Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Italy’s Filmexport Group, Denmark’s SequoiaPictures and ZDF in co-operation with ARTE with the support of ArtKoCo.



London-based Ken McMullen has credits including Arrows of Time, Partition, Lucky Man and Zina.



The screenplay by McMullen, adapted from Shakespeare’s most famous play, is set in present times and will “brings to the surface the violence anddestructive instincts that haunt the human psyche,” the filmmakers said. They added the film would have a “haunting and atmospheric visual aesthetic.”

