US Briefs: Costa Rica fest announces 72-strong line-up

Central American cinema is the focus of two competitive sections at the sixth Costa Rica International Film Festival, set to run in San José from December 8-17.

The competitive Central American Feature Film roster comprises Costa Rican titles Abrázame Como Antes (pictured) by Jurgen Ureña, El Sonido De Las Cosas by Ariel Escalante, and La Sombra Del Naranjo by Patricia Velásquez and Oscar Herrera; Marcela Zamora’s Los Ofendidos (El Salvador-Mexico); and Guido Bilbao’s Es Hora De Enamorarse from Panama.

Non-competitive sections include Panorama, Radar, Youth, Bridges and Special Presentations. The festival will also pay tribute to director Kelly Reichardt.

“At CRFIC we are interested in approaching the idea of artistic diversity; covering a broad spectrum of styles and proposals found in contemporary national and international cinema,” said artistic director Marcelo Quesada. For full details click here.