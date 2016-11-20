US briefs: Screen Media enters 'The Void'

The distributor has acquired US rights to Cave Painting Pictures’ horror title directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski.

Screen Media has earmarked a theatrical and VOD day-and-date launch for the first quarter of 2017.

Aaron Poole, Ellen Wong, Kathleen Munroe, Stephanie Belding, and Kenneth Welsh star in The Void, about a series of transformations at a rural hospital.

The Void premiered at Fantastic Fest earlier this year. Screen Media negotiated the deal with XYZ Films and CAA.