Paul Mescal, Quentin Tarantino and Rita Moreno will be honoured at the Academy Museum’s gala fundraiser on October 19.

Irish star Mescal will receive the Vantage Award “honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema”.

He will next be seen starring in Paramount’s Gladiator 2 for Ridley Scott and his credits include All Of Us Strangers and Aftersun.

Moreno gets The Icon Award “celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact”. The Puerto Rican star won the supporting actress Oscar for West Side Story in 1962 and has won the EGOT – two Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and the Oscar.

The Luminary Award will go to Quentin Tarantino, “given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema”. Tarantino shared the screenplay Oscar with Roger Avary for Pulp Fiction in 1995 and won for Django Unchained in 2013, and his nine features include the Kill Bill films, Reservoir Dogs, and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The Academy Museum Gala will also commemorate the building’s third anniversary and is a critical fundraiser, bringing in money for exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, school programmes, and access initiatives.

In 2023 the Academy Museum generated $17.9m in revenue, marking a 24% drop on 2023 revenues of $23.7m, according to the Academy’s consolidated financial statements for 2023 and 2022.

Academy Museum Gala co-chairs are entrepreneur Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Academy Museum trustee Eva Longoria, and founding supporter Tyler Perry.