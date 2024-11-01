AGC International is launching worldwide sales excluding the UK & Ireland and Australia at AFM on the adaptation of British comedian and author David Walliams’s children’s book Fing!, with Taika Waititi in talks to star alongside Walliams.

Walliams has adapted the screenplay with Emmy-winning Veep writer Kevin Cecil. Jeffrey Walker, whose credits include Young Rock and Modern Family, will direct.

The cast includes Rafe Spall and newcomer Iona Bell as Myrtle.

Fing! centres on the parents of Myrtle, a demanding girl, who trek to the darkest reaches of the jungle to find a Fing for their daughter.

Fing turns out to be as much as a destructive monster as Myrtle, who in turn has to battle it out with the evil animal park owner, The Viscount, who is determined to own this rarest of creatures.

Production, supported by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Incentive, is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025 in Australia and the UK. Key animation on the live-action project will be designed by Weta FX.

Jo Sargent of King Bert Productions, and Todd Fellman of Story Bridge Films and Craig McMahon of Forte Corp Pictures are producing.

Walliams of King Bert Productions and Stuart Ford of AGC Studios serve as executive producers. Financiers are Sky, who also hold UK rights, AGC Studios, and Elevate Production Finance.