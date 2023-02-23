Asian Film Awards Academy
The Asian Films Awards Academy is a non-profit organisation founded by Busan, Hong Kong and Tokyo film festivals with the shared goal of celebrating excellence in Asian cinema. Aiming to promote and recognize Asian films and its talents, AFAA highlights, strengthens and develops Asian film industry through the annual Asian Film Awards and several year-round initiatives.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.afa-academy.com/
- Promotion
Asian Film Awards to celebrate cinema on return to Hong Kong
After four years, the Asian Film Awards returns to Hong Kong to celebrate cinema and recognise talent from the region