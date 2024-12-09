UK actor David Tennant, most recently seen in Disney +’s Rivals, will return as the host of the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 16 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The awards will be broadcast on BBC and BBC iPlayer. It has not been confirmed if, as in February 2024, the ceremony will be broadcast as live, meaning in full at the time of occurrence, with a short delay for editing purposes.

Tennant’s notable roles include the TV series Doctor Who, Good Omens, and Broadchurch. Film roles include Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen Of Scots, Debbie Isitt’s Nativiy 2: Danger In The Manger, and as Barty Crouch Junior in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire.

This year’s Bafta film awards features a new children’s and family film category, as well as updated voting processes for categories such as outstanding British film, director, acting, documentary, animation, and film not in the English language.

Jane Millichip, CEO of Bafta, said: “We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the Bafta Film Awards in 2025. He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding.”

Round one of voting opened on Friday, December 6. The longlists for the categories will be revealed on Friday January 3, followed by the nominations on Wednesday, January 15.

The EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, will announce its nominees on Tuesday January 7. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the award.