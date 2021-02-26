Bac Films

Bac Films spe­cial­izes in devel­op­ing, financ­ing, pro­duc­ing and releas­ing cut­ting edge inde­pen­dent films for the French mar­ket and beyond. Since its cre­ation in 1986, BAC Films has main­tained itself as one of the lead­ing Euro­pean dis­trib­u­tors and inter­na­tion­al deal­ers for inde­pen­dent film with over 550 films released, among which 9 Palmes d’Or.