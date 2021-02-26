Bac Films
Bac Films specializes in developing, financing, producing and releasing cutting edge independent films for the French market and beyond. Since its creation in 1986, BAC Films has maintained itself as one of the leading European distributors and international dealers for independent film with over 550 films released, among which 9 Palmes d’Or.
Contact info
- Promotion
First look images: Bac Films’ EFM-bound thriller ‘The Enemy’
The Enemy is the highly anticipated new film from Stephan Streker, whose previous output, A Wedding (NOCES), was selected at TIFF in 2016.