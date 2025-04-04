Admissions to screenings and events to BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, which ran from March 19-30, increased by 6%, with 50% of physical audiences attending for the first time.

BFI Flare garnered 29,831admissions across the BFI Southbank screenings, events and on BFI Player, with a 92% occupancy, a rise of 87% on 2024.

This year saw the 11th edition of the BFI Flare and British Council partnership, #FiveFilmsForFreedom, a digital initiative that offers free access to five films from the BFI Flare programme to global audiences. This year’s selection included Nggak!!!/No!!!, If I Make it to the Morning, Wait, Wait, Now!, Dragfox, and We’ll Go Down In History, attracting over two million views from around the world.

The festival opened with the international premiere of Andrew Ahn’s comedy drama The Wedding Banquet, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Relon closed the festival with the UK premiere of erotic thriller Night Stage.

In total, BFI Flare presented 34 world premieres, including Summer’s Camera, Where You Find Me, A Night Like This, How to Live, A Few Feet Away and Manok.