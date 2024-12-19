Screen is listing the 2024 release dates for films in the UK and Ireland in the calendar below.
For distributors who wish to add/amend a date on the calendar, please get in touch with Screen here. Screen is also running a calendar for festival and market dates throughout 2025 here.
January
Wednesday, January 1
Nosferatu (Universal), 2073 (Altitude), Vanangaan (DJ Tech), Game Changer (Dreamz), We Live In Time (Studiocanal)
Friday, January 3
Nickel Boys (Curzon), Rocco And His Brothers (BFI), Diabel (Magnetes)
Wednesday, January 8
A Real Pain (Disney)
Friday, January 10
Babygirl (EFD), The Girl With The Needle (Mubi), Maria (Studiocanal), The Damned (Vertical/Miracle), It’s Raining Men (Parkland), Fateh (Zee), Architecton (BFI), Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties: The Bubbles And The Shitrockers (Blue Eyes)
Sunday, January 12
NBK 109 (Dreamz)
Tuesday, January 14
Sankrathiki Vasthunam (Dreamz)
Wednesday, January 15
Offenbach’s The Tales Of Hoffman (Trafalgar)
Friday, January 17
Wolf Man (Universal), A Complete Unknown (Disney), Vermiglio (Modern), William Tell (Altitude), Here (Curzon/Amazon), Emmanuelle (Altitude), Panda Bear In Africa (Miracle), Alone No More (Central City Media), Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (Verve), Emergency (Zee), Azaad (AA Films)
Friday, January 24
The Brutalist (Universal), Presence (Warner Bros), Flight Risk (Lionsgate)
Saturday, January 25
Aida (Trafalgar)
Monday, January 27
Eric Clapton Unplugged (National Amusements)
Friday, January 31
Saturday Night (Sony), Hard Truths (Studiocanal), Companion (Warner Bros), The Apartment (Park Circus), The Fuzztones Vs The World (MusicFilmNetwork), Deva (Zee), Before Sunrise (Park Circus), White Bird: A Wonder Story (Lionsgate), Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story (Break Out), The Colors Within (Anime), Dalej Jazda (Magnetes), By The Stream (ICA), The Tasting (Parkland)
February
Sunday, February 2
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (CinemaLive)
Wednesday, February 5
Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo (Trafalgar)
Thursday, February 6
September 5 (Paramount)
Friday, February 7
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Lionsgate), Dog Man (Universal), Becoming Led Zeppelin (Sony), Loveyapa (Zee), Bring Them Down (Mubi), Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (BFI), The Fire Inside (Curzon), Love Hurts (Universal), Goldbeak (Miracle/Dazzler)
Thursday, February 13
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Universal)
Friday, February 14
Captain America: Brave New World (Disney), To A Land Unknown (Conic), Memoir Of A Snail (Modern), Brief Encounter (Park Circus), Cottontail (Day For Night), The Sloth Game (Vertigo)
Thursday, February 20
The Importance Of Being Earnest (NT Live)
Friday, February 21
I’m Still Here (Altitude), I Am Martin Parr (Dogwoof), The Monkey (Black Bear)
Sunday, February 23
Black Bag (Universal)
Thursday, February 27
Scream 7 (Paramount), Swan Lake (Trafalgar)
Friday, February 28
The Last Showgirl (Picturehouse), Vicious (Paramount), Dhadak 2 (Zee), The Summer With Carmen (Peccadillo), Last Breath (EFD)
March
Sunday, March 2
Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (CinemaLive)
Friday, March 7
Sinners (Warner Bros), On Falling (Conic), Julie Keeps Quiet (Curzon), Twiggy (Studio Soho), Marching Powder (True Brit), Giants Of La Mancha (Miracle), Ernest Cole: Lost And Found (Dogwoof)
Thursday, March 13
Night With Janis Joplin The Musical (CinemaLive)
Friday, March 14
Sister Midnight (Altitude), Novocaine (Paramount)
Saturday, March 15
Fidelio (Trafalgar)
Tuesday, March 18
Exhibition On Screen: Dawn Of Impressionism Paris 1874 (Seventh Art)
Thursday, March 20
The Sinking Of The Lisbon Maru (UCFC), Romeo & Juliet (Trafalgar)
Friday, March 21
Disney’s Snow White (Disney), Flow (Curzon), The Last Journey (Universal), Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other (Modern), Just Another Girl On The I.R.T. (Park Circus), Alto Knights (Warner Bros)
Tuesday, March 25
Dig! XX (Dogwoof)
Thursday, March 27
Dr. Strangelove (NT Live)
Friday, March 28
La Cocina (Picturehouse), Misericordia (New Wave), The Woman In The Yard (Universal)
Sunday, March 30
Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (CinemaLive)
April
Tuesday, April 1
Puccini’s Turandot (Trafalgar)
Friday, April 4
Minecraft (Warner Bros), Four Mothers (BFI), Muriel’s Wedding (Altitude), Sebastian (Peccadillo)
Friday, April 11
The Amateur (Disney), Drop (Universal), The Return (Modern), Howl’s Moving Castle (Elysian)
Saturday, April 12
Andre Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues (Piece Of Magic)
Friday, April 18
Mickey 17 (Warner Bros), The Penguin Lessons (Lionsgate)
Tuesday, April 22
Escape From Extinction: Rewilding (Kaleidoscope)
Friday, April 25
Until Dawn (Sony), The Accountant 2 (Warner Bros), And An Army Of Women (Together), The Salt Path (Black Bear)
Saturday, April 26
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Trafalgar)
May
Thursday, May 1
Bonnie & Clyde The Musical (CinemaLive)
Friday, May 2
Thunderbolts (Disney), Mother’s Pride (EFD), Parthenope (Picturehouse)
Friday, May 9
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Sony), E.1027 - Eileen Gray and the House by the Sea (Modern)
Wednesday, May 14
Wagner’s Die Walkure (Trafalgar)
Friday, May 16
Final Destination: Bloodlines (Warner Bros)
Saturday, May 17
Salome (Trafalgar)
Tuesday, May 20
Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo: Love & Death (Seventh Art)
Wednesday, May 21
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two (Paramount)
Thursday, May 22
Ballet To Broadway: Wheeldon Works (Trafalgar)
Friday, May 23
Lilo & Stitch (Disney), Miss Moxy (Miracle)
Friday, May 30
Karate Kid: Legends (Sony)
Saturday, May 31
Il Barbiere Di Siviglia (Trafalgar)
June
Friday, June 6
Ballerina (Lionsgate)
Friday, June 13
Elio (Disney)
Sunday, June 16
Supersonic (Lionsgate)
Friday, June 20
28 Years Later (Sony)
Friday, June 27
M3gan 2.0 (Universal), F1 (Warner Bros)
July
Friday, July 11
Superman (Warner Bros)
Friday, July 18
I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony)
Friday, Jusy 25
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney), Dogs At The Opera (Miracle/Dazzler)
August
Friday, August 1
The Bad Guys (Universal), Beneath The Storm (Sony)
Friday, August 8
Freakier Friday (Disney)
Friday, August 15
Animal Kingdom (Sony), Nobody 2 (Universal), Mercy (Warner Bros)
September
Friday, September 12
Downton Abbey 3 (Universal), Jungle Trouble (Miracle)
Friday, September 19
Him (Universal)
Friday, September 26
Saw XI (Lionsgate), The Bride! (Warner Bros)
October
Friday, October 3
Michael (Universal), Roofman (Paramount), Corpse Bride (Park Circus)
Friday, October 10
Tron: Ares (Disney), Animal Friends (Warner Bros)
Friday, October 17
The Black Phone 2 (Universal), Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Universal), Good Fortune (Lionsgate)
Friday, October 24
Mortal Kombat 2 (Warner Bros)
November
Friday, November 7
Bugonia (Universal), Predator: Badlands (Disney)
Friday, November 21
Wicked: For Good (Universal), The Running Man (Paramount)
December
Friday, December 5
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 (Warner Bros)
Friday, December 19
Avatar: Fire And Ash (Disney)
No comments yet