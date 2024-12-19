Screen is listing the 2024 release dates for films in the UK and Ireland in the calendar below.

For distributors who wish to add/amend a date on the calendar, please get in touch with Screen here. Screen is also running a calendar for festival and market dates throughout 2025 here.

January

Wednesday, January 1

Nosferatu (Universal), 2073 (Altitude), Vanangaan (DJ Tech), Game Changer (Dreamz), We Live In Time (Studiocanal)

Friday, January 3

Nickel Boys (Curzon), Rocco And His Brothers (BFI), Diabel (Magnetes)

Wednesday, January 8

A Real Pain (Disney)

Friday, January 10

Babygirl (EFD), The Girl With The Needle (Mubi), Maria (Studiocanal), The Damned (Vertical/Miracle), It’s Raining Men (Parkland), Fateh (Zee), Architecton (BFI), Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties: The Bubbles And The Shitrockers (Blue Eyes)



Sunday, January 12

NBK 109 (Dreamz)

Tuesday, January 14

Sankrathiki Vasthunam (Dreamz)

Wednesday, January 15

Offenbach’s The Tales Of Hoffman (Trafalgar)

Friday, January 17

Wolf Man (Universal), A Complete Unknown (Disney), Vermiglio (Modern), William Tell (Altitude), Here (Curzon/Amazon), Emmanuelle (Altitude), Panda Bear In Africa (Miracle), Alone No More (Central City Media), Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (Verve), Emergency (Zee), Azaad (AA Films)

Friday, January 24

The Brutalist (Universal), Presence (Warner Bros), Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

Saturday, January 25

Aida (Trafalgar)

Monday, January 27

Eric Clapton Unplugged (National Amusements)

Friday, January 31

Saturday Night (Sony), Hard Truths (Studiocanal), Companion (Warner Bros), The Apartment (Park Circus), The Fuzztones Vs The World (MusicFilmNetwork), Deva (Zee), Before Sunrise (Park Circus), White Bird: A Wonder Story (Lionsgate), Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story (Break Out), The Colors Within (Anime), Dalej Jazda (Magnetes), By The Stream (ICA), The Tasting (Parkland)

February

Sunday, February 2

Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (CinemaLive)

Wednesday, February 5

Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo (Trafalgar)

Thursday, February 6

September 5 (Paramount)

Friday, February 7

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Lionsgate), Dog Man (Universal), Becoming Led Zeppelin (Sony), Loveyapa (Zee), Bring Them Down (Mubi), Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (BFI), The Fire Inside (Curzon), Love Hurts (Universal), Goldbeak (Miracle/Dazzler)

Thursday, February 13

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Universal)

Friday, February 14

Captain America: Brave New World (Disney), To A Land Unknown (Conic), Memoir Of A Snail (Modern), Brief Encounter (Park Circus), Cottontail (Day For Night), The Sloth Game (Vertigo)

Thursday, February 20

The Importance Of Being Earnest (NT Live)

Friday, February 21

I’m Still Here (Altitude), I Am Martin Parr (Dogwoof), The Monkey (Black Bear)

Sunday, February 23

Black Bag (Universal)

Thursday, February 27

Scream 7 (Paramount), Swan Lake (Trafalgar)

Friday, February 28

The Last Showgirl (Picturehouse), Vicious (Paramount), Dhadak 2 (Zee), The Summer With Carmen (Peccadillo), Last Breath (EFD)

March

Sunday, March 2

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (CinemaLive)

Friday, March 7

Sinners (Warner Bros), On Falling (Conic), Julie Keeps Quiet (Curzon), Twiggy (Studio Soho), Marching Powder (True Brit), Giants Of La Mancha (Miracle), Ernest Cole: Lost And Found (Dogwoof)

Thursday, March 13

Night With Janis Joplin The Musical (CinemaLive)

Friday, March 14

Sister Midnight (Altitude), Novocaine (Paramount)

Saturday, March 15

Fidelio (Trafalgar)

Tuesday, March 18

Exhibition On Screen: Dawn Of Impressionism Paris 1874 (Seventh Art)

Thursday, March 20

The Sinking Of The Lisbon Maru (UCFC), Romeo & Juliet (Trafalgar)

Friday, March 21

Disney’s Snow White (Disney), Flow (Curzon), The Last Journey (Universal), Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other (Modern), Just Another Girl On The I.R.T. (Park Circus), Alto Knights (Warner Bros)

Tuesday, March 25

Dig! XX (Dogwoof)

Thursday, March 27

Dr. Strangelove (NT Live)

Friday, March 28

La Cocina (Picturehouse), Misericordia (New Wave), The Woman In The Yard (Universal)

Sunday, March 30

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (CinemaLive)

April

Tuesday, April 1

Puccini’s Turandot (Trafalgar)

Friday, April 4

Minecraft (Warner Bros), Four Mothers (BFI), Muriel’s Wedding (Altitude), Sebastian (Peccadillo)

Friday, April 11

The Amateur (Disney), Drop (Universal), The Return (Modern), Howl’s Moving Castle (Elysian)

Saturday, April 12

Andre Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues (Piece Of Magic)

Friday, April 18

Mickey 17 (Warner Bros), The Penguin Lessons (Lionsgate)

Tuesday, April 22

Escape From Extinction: Rewilding (Kaleidoscope)

Friday, April 25

Until Dawn (Sony), The Accountant 2 (Warner Bros), And An Army Of Women (Together), The Salt Path (Black Bear)

Saturday, April 26

Le Nozze Di Figaro (Trafalgar)

May

Thursday, May 1

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical (CinemaLive)

Friday, May 2

Thunderbolts (Disney), Mother’s Pride (EFD), Parthenope (Picturehouse)

Friday, May 9

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Sony), E.1027 - Eileen Gray and the House by the Sea (Modern)

Wednesday, May 14

Wagner’s Die Walkure (Trafalgar)

Friday, May 16

Final Destination: Bloodlines (Warner Bros)

Saturday, May 17

Salome (Trafalgar)

Tuesday, May 20

Exhibition On Screen: Michelangelo: Love & Death (Seventh Art)

Wednesday, May 21

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two (Paramount)

Thursday, May 22

Ballet To Broadway: Wheeldon Works (Trafalgar)

Friday, May 23

Lilo & Stitch (Disney), Miss Moxy (Miracle)

Friday, May 30

Karate Kid: Legends (Sony)

Saturday, May 31

Il Barbiere Di Siviglia (Trafalgar)

June

Friday, June 6

Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Friday, June 13

Elio (Disney)

Sunday, June 16

Supersonic (Lionsgate)

Friday, June 20

28 Years Later (Sony)

Friday, June 27

M3gan 2.0 (Universal), F1 (Warner Bros)

July

Friday, July 11

Superman (Warner Bros)

Friday, July 18

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony)

Friday, Jusy 25

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney), Dogs At The Opera (Miracle/Dazzler)

August

Friday, August 1

The Bad Guys (Universal), Beneath The Storm (Sony)

Friday, August 8

Freakier Friday (Disney)

Friday, August 15

Animal Kingdom (Sony), Nobody 2 (Universal), Mercy (Warner Bros)

September

Friday, September 12

Downton Abbey 3 (Universal), Jungle Trouble (Miracle)



Friday, September 19

Him (Universal)

Friday, September 26

Saw XI (Lionsgate), The Bride! (Warner Bros)

October

Friday, October 3

Michael (Universal), Roofman (Paramount), Corpse Bride (Park Circus)

Friday, October 10

Tron: Ares (Disney), Animal Friends (Warner Bros)

Friday, October 17

The Black Phone 2 (Universal), Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Universal), Good Fortune (Lionsgate)

Friday, October 24

Mortal Kombat 2 (Warner Bros)

November

Friday, November 7

Bugonia (Universal), Predator: Badlands (Disney)

Friday, November 21

Wicked: For Good (Universal), The Running Man (Paramount)

December

Friday, December 5

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 (Warner Bros)

Friday, December 19

Avatar: Fire And Ash (Disney)