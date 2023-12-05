Catalunya Film Commission
The Catalunya Film Commission (CFC) is run by the Department of Culture of the Catalan Government. Its main objectives are to promote and facilitate film shoots throughout Catalonia and stimulate the growth and consolidation of the Catalan film industry and associated services over the territory.
Contact info
- Promotion
Why Catalonia was the ideal shooting location for action series ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’
Netflix and Left Bank Pictures chose to shoot the hit series Who Is Erin Carter? in Catalonia, taking advantage of iconic locations, skilled crews and an appealing financial incentive.