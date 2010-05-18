Conor Dignam
Conor Dignam is chief executive of Media Business Insight, which includes Screen International, Broadcast and Shots.
- Features
A New Hope
George Lucas talks to Conor Dignam and a group of young film-makers about the technological changes revolutionising the film industry and how opportunity for all means the end of the studio system.
- Comment
The not-so-merry Robin Hood
Despite giant waves battering the beaches last week, volcanic dust clouds this week and the non-appearance of Ridley Scott, director of opening night film Robin Hood (he is recovering from knee surgery), the 63rd Cannes film festival last night officially got underway.
- News
AFM sellers down by 10%, but buyer numbers up
The number of exhibitors selling films at the American Film Market has dropped by 10% on last year – but the number of buyers attending the event has risen slightly, the market’s organiser said today.
- Comment
No bullet-proof vests
While blockbuster movies may be proving recession-proof, the independent sector is feeling the chill and will emerge from the downturn looking very different.
- Comment
Boycott the boycotts
The recent spate of cultural boycotts across the festival circuit may start with good intentions but it’s that film-makers the ultimately feel the impact.
- Comment
Distributing the wealth
Moving into production may seem like an astute move for distributors but they underestimate the challenges they will face.
- Comment
Off-balance on online piracy
Online piracy is one of the biggest threats to the film industry yet finding the right approach to tackling it remains a challenge in itself.
- Comment
Indies are feeling the chill
If studios are proving resilient to the crisis, the indie sector is feeling the pressure.
- Comment
A tale of two industries
The British industry has been reported to be doing well, but is it a fair assessment?
- Comment
Digital pioneers can sink the pirates
Countries all over the world have developed different ways to battle piracy, but what these strategies mean to the industry, audiences and innovators must be carefully evaluated.
- News
Puttnam urges UK film industry to be bold online
Lord David Puttnam this week urged the British film industry to be bolder in engaging with audiences online – or risk losing out on many of the opportunities being created by the digital revolution.
- Comment
And then there were 10...
The Academy Awards’ bold decision to double the field to ten picture nominees instead of five was a surprise. Yet whether the move will succeed and benefit the film industry as a whole remains to be seen, writes Conor Dignam, editor of Screen International.
- Comment
The industry's rising stars
Screen’s UK Stars of Tomorrow issue is always a major event in our year. It’s the moment when we receive a fresh injection of confidence in the future of the industry because of the depth and breadth of talent coming out of the UK film business.
- Comment
Digital Britain's clear vision
Digital Britain lays an impressive and abitious framework for the future of communications in the UK, but leaves many questions unanswered.
- Comment
Made in the UK, owned by the US
During the BBC Films drinks reception in Cannes last month, I fell into a conversation with a UK film executive who told me her private hobbyhorse was to persuade Screen International to describe films such as the Harry Potter series or Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as “British”.
- Comment
Passion is still running high
If Cannes is the international film industry distilled into two weeks along the Croisette, then there were some clear messages about what we should all expect over the next couple of years.
- News
Stephen Fry to star in adaption of The Liar
Stephen Fry is to take a leading role in the film adaptation of his novel, The Liar, with newcomer Tony Hagger producing and directing.
- News
Gilliam and Thomas take on Don Quixote again
Recorded Picture Company founder Jeremy Thomas has reunited with Terry Gilliam to resurrect their former passion project Don Quixote.
- Comment
Cannes vs the perfect storm
Against a backdrop of swine flu and the deepest global recession in living memory, much is being hoped for from this year’s Cannes festival in terms of lifting industry confidence and helping unlock new deals and investment.