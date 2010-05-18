Conor Dignam

Conor Dignam

Conor Dignam is chief executive of Media Business Insight, which includes Screen International, Broadcast and Shots.

  • George Lucas
    Features

    A New Hope

    2010-05-18T09:00:00

    George Lucas talks to Conor Dignam and a group of young film-makers about the technological changes revolutionising the film industry and how opportunity for all means the end of the studio system.

  • Russell Crowe
    Comment

    The not-so-merry Robin Hood

    2010-05-13T17:23:00

    Despite giant waves battering the beaches last week, volcanic dust clouds this week and the non-appearance of Ridley Scott, director of opening night film Robin Hood (he is recovering from knee surgery), the 63rd Cannes film festival last night officially got underway.

  • AFM
    News

    AFM sellers down by 10%, but buyer numbers up

    2009-11-05T06:00:00

    The number of exhibitors selling films at the American Film Market has dropped by 10% on last year – but the number of buyers attending the event has risen slightly, the market’s organiser said today.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    No bullet-proof vests

    2009-10-01T14:38:00

    While blockbuster movies may be proving recession-proof, the independent sector is feeling the chill and will emerge from the downturn looking very different.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    Boycott the boycotts

    2009-09-24T10:47:00

    The recent spate of cultural boycotts across the festival circuit may start with good intentions but it’s that film-makers the ultimately feel the impact.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    Distributing the wealth

    2009-09-03T14:57:00

    Moving into production may seem like an astute move for distributors but they underestimate the challenges they will face.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen Inetrnational
    Comment

    Off-balance on online piracy

    2009-08-27T13:15:00

    Online piracy is one of the biggest threats to the film industry yet finding the right approach to tackling it remains a challenge in itself.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    Indies are feeling the chill

    2009-08-20T15:35:00

    If studios are proving resilient to the crisis, the indie sector is feeling the pressure.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    A tale of two industries

    2009-07-23T11:24:00

    The British industry has been reported to be doing well, but is it a fair assessment?

  • Conor Dignam
    Comment

    Digital pioneers can sink the pirates

    2009-07-09T07:38:00

    Countries all over the world have developed different ways to battle piracy, but what these strategies mean to the industry, audiences and innovators must be carefully evaluated.

  • Lord David Puttnam 2
    News

    Puttnam urges UK film industry to be bold online

    2009-07-08T12:17:00

    Lord David Puttnam this week urged the British film industry to be bolder in engaging with audiences online – or risk losing out on many of the opportunities being created by the digital revolution.

  • Conor Dignam
    Comment

    And then there were 10...

    2009-07-02T12:09:00

    The Academy Awards’ bold decision to double the field to ten picture nominees instead of five was a surprise. Yet whether the move will succeed and benefit the film industry as a whole remains to be seen, writes Conor Dignam, editor of Screen International.

  • Conor Dignam, editor Screen International
    Comment

    The industry's rising stars

    2009-06-25T11:00:00

    Screen’s UK Stars of Tomorrow issue is always a major event in our year. It’s the moment when we receive a fresh injection of confidence in the future of the industry because of the depth and breadth of talent coming out of the UK film business.

  • Conor Dignam
    Comment

    Digital Britain's clear vision

    2009-06-18T09:24:00

    Digital Britain lays an impressive and abitious framework for the future of communications in the UK, but leaves many questions unanswered.

  • Conor Dignam contacts
    Comment

    Made in the UK, owned by the US

    2009-06-11T18:10:00

    During the BBC Films drinks reception in Cannes last month, I fell into a conversation with a UK film executive who told me her private hobbyhorse was to persuade Screen International to describe films such as the Harry Potter series or Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as “British”.

  • Conor Dignam
    Comment

    Passion is still running high

    2009-05-28T11:26:00

    If Cannes is the international film industry distilled into two weeks along the Croisette, then there were some clear messages about what we should all expect over the next couple of years.

  • Stephen Fry is to take a leading role in the film adaptation of his novel, The Liar.
    News

    Stephen Fry to star in adaption of The Liar

    2009-05-21T06:00:00

    Stephen Fry is to take a leading role in the film adaptation of his novel, The Liar, with newcomer Tony Hagger producing and directing.

  • terry gilliam
    News

    Gilliam and Thomas take on Don Quixote again

    2009-05-15T07:48:00

    Recorded Picture Company founder Jeremy Thomas has reunited with Terry Gilliam to resurrect their former passion project Don Quixote.

  • Conor Dignam contacts
    Comment

    Cannes vs the perfect storm

    2009-05-07T14:41:00

    Against a backdrop of swine flu and the deepest global recession in living memory, much is being hoped for from this year’s Cannes festival in terms of lifting industry confidence and helping unlock new deals and investment.