Create Hong Kong (CreateHK)

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

 

Contact info

Website:
https://www.createhk.gov.hk/en/index.html