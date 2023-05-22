Hong Kong Film Development Council

Hong Kong Film Development Council

The main role of the FDC is to advise the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism on the policy, strategy and institutional arrangement for the promotion and development of the film industry, as well as the use of public funds to support the industry. You are cordially invited to find out more about the FDC by visiting our website.

 

Contact info

Website:
https://www.fdc.gov.hk/en/index.php