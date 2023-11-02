Creative Romanian Film Makers
Creative Romanian Film Makers is a a one stop shop for filming in Romania. Bringing together businesses from all areas of the film industry: location, casting, production, distribution, financing. The project is supported by Exploratist, a brand and employee experience agency which specialises in creating B2B, B2C, and B2E events.
Contact info
- Email:
- hey@exploratist.ro
- Website:
- https://crfm.fepic.ro/
- Promotion
Creative Romanian Film Makers brings 11 dynamic companies to the AFM
Romanian cinema is in full bloom with filmmakers including Cristian Mungui, Adrian Sitoru, Radu Jude and Adina Pintilie winning awards and acclaim at film festivals from Cannes to Berlin.