ACFM is launching its first Producer Hub this year – with hints of bigger changes to come.
The 19th edition of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM, October 5-8) is the first to be led by Ellen YD Kim as director and will feature new elements that hint at bigger changes to come.
More than 2,500 industry professionals and 15,000 visitors from over 50 countries are expected to fill Busan’s Bexco convention centre over the four days. Alongside the established sales market and exhibition booths, they will find ACFM’s first Producer Hub aimed at generating international co-production and financing opportunities. There will also be conferences dedicated to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the film industry and the ongoing growth and potential of local OTT platforms.
These are two new strands that did not require a significant change to the budget or major disruption to the market, both of which had largely been decided when Kim joined earlier this year.
“It was a bit frustrating, coming in as director and being given very little room to make any changes or go in any different direction,” says Kim. “But I am very proud of the Producer Hub and our own curated conferences, which are just the beginning of innovations we are planning beyond this edition.”
Experienced hand
The appointment marks a return to Busan for Kim, who played a crucial role in launching the market in 2006 alongside filmmaker Park Kwang-su, who also returned to the organisation earlier this year as chairman of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).
“When [Park] came back in January, it reminded me of the first edition of the Asian Film Market where we planned everything,” recalls Kim, who joined in March from Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) where she spent eight years as programme director.
“Back then, I quit after one year because I thought the second edition would be repetitive for me. But I had wanted to get back involved with industry during my time at Bifan and it was a very quick decision to apply after [Park] was appointed chairman.”
It is hoped their return can bring some much-needed stability to BIFF following a year of turmoil that saw a string of senior figures resign – including ACFM director Oh Seok Geun – three months before last year’s market. It meant an edition without a leader and a staff that ploughed ahead regardless.
“Having no leadership at such a big event means it runs like a machine without a soul,” says Kim. “The whole organisation was quite depressed when I arrived, so you need to bring positive energy and I think there will be a much better atmosphere going forward.”
The Producer Hub is one of the innovations Kim has introduced to breathe fresh life into the Korean film industry, which has struggled to bounce back after the pandemic. The dedicated space on the Bexco floor aims to provide producers with vital networking and information-sharing opportunities for co‑productions and financing.
Each year it will feature a focus country, with South Korea chosen for the inaugural year, reflecting its role as host and its need for strategies to overcome current challenges. The Korean Film Council (Kofic) will expand its Ko-Pick showcase of producers, which it first held during the Marché du Film at Cannes in May. It was there that the idea for a Producer Hub was born.
“In Cannes, I talked with the PGK [Producers Guild of Korea] and new president Lee Dong-ha, producer of Train To Busan,” says Kim. “We spoke about what we could do for Korean producers who are in crisis due to a loss of investment. We feared losing many colleagues. Kofic used its Cannes budget to bring five producers to [the festival]. They included Lee Dong-ha who said maybe we can do this in Busan, so I spoke with my staff and we made a plan.”
Hosting meetings, matching Korean producers with other international producers and presenting case studies, she hopes the hub can generate opportunities that will see the industry though this rough patch.
The AI Conference, scheduled for October 6, will include six sessions covering topics such as the integration of AI technologies into content production. A sizeable delegation from Microsoft will be in attendance to showcase its Copilot AI tool.
These will run alongside the established Busan Story Market, an IP sales marketplace that puts the spotlight on stories that can be transformed into films and series, and will showcase 29 Korean IPs and 18 international IP selections from Taiwan, Japan and France. The market includes pitching opportunities for these titles.
“I don’t think the sales business has recovered yet but has shifted to more acquisitions of IP as well as co-funding and co-production,” says Kim. “Sales companies now want to be more involved in the early stages as a producer. Selling a completed film is no longer enough so it’s shifting more to IP.”
There is also the Asian Project Market – older than the ACFM itself and now in its 27th year – in which 30 titles from Asian directors will compete for one of 12 awards worth more than $150,000 (see box below). Looking ahead, Kim says: “The ACFM is going to become an even more important event in the Asian film industry. Next year will mingle innovative technology with storytelling, IP and webtoons. The whole industry will be more vitalised.”
She adds that it will mark the 20th anniversary of the market so is “good timing to think about what we should do for the next 10 years”.
“I want the ACFM to be an oasis,” says Kim. “People will be on their journeys but can stop here each year to get resources, refreshments, information and meet new friends before going on their way to tell their stories.”
Busan winners return for diverse Asian Project Market
This year’s Asian Project Market (APM) will comprise 30 titles, including upcoming features by award winners Kirsten Tan, Iqbal H Chowdhury, Woo Ming Jin and Daishi Matsunaga. The investment and co-production market, which takes place alongside ACFM, will run October 5-8.
This year’s APM selection features an expanded variety of genres, including crime thrillers, horror, queer cinema and animated films, alongside more traditional selections of drama, comedy and romance. Organisers say this selection “underscores APM’s commitment to promoting diverse storytelling and creative freedom across Asia”.
The titles include Dhakar Nagin from Toronto-based Bangladeshi filmmaker Chowdhury, whose drama The Wrestler won the top New Currents Award at BIFF last year. Also returning is Indonesia’s Wregas Bhanuteja with Levitating, after his tech-thriller Photocopier screened in BIFF’s New Currents section in 2021. Sotoyama Bunji returns to Busan with Life Redo List after screening Soirée at the festival in 2020.
Further notable filmmakers include Singapore’s Kirsten Tan with Crocodile Rock, produced by Momo Film’s Tan Si En. Tan is known for 2017’s Pop Aye, which won awards at Sundance, Rotterdam and Zurich.
Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin, whose Stone Turtle took the Fipresci prize at Locarno in 2022, brings US-Malaysia co-production The Camford Experiment; and Japan’s Matsunaga, whose LGBTQ+ romance drama Egoist played in competition at Tokyo in 2022 and landed distribution in the US and territories across Asia, returns with Until That Day (working title).
This year’s selection also includes Nothing Happened, the debut fiction feature of Hong Kong’s Chan Tze-woon, whose documentary Blue Island screened at a raft of festivals in 2022 including BIFF; Hum, directed by Filipino filmmaker Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, who often focuses on Indigenous and post-colonial narratives; and four projects from India comprising 7 To 7, Mangal — The Holy Beast, The Murder Of Crows and The Testimony.
Seven projects from Korean directors range from action noir and fantasy to black comedy and road movie. The selected projects are A Way To Étretat by Shin Suwon; Door-Frame by Jeong Beom; The Birds by Sohn Hyun-lok; Hellfire Club by Shin Aga; Ulaanbaatar by Kang Donghun; Strange Marriage by Jung Wonhee; and DO BYE Nursing Hospital by Oh Seyeon.
Organisers say a record 441 submissions were received from 44 regions. The 30 selected titles span 17 regions.
