Korean sellers are back on the Croisette with five titles screening in the festival including Cobweb by veteran director Kim Jee-woon and Sleep by Jason Yu, a former assistant director to Bong Joon Ho.

Festival

Cobweb

Dir. Kim Jee-woon

Cannes best actor award-winner Song Kang-ho (Broker) returns in Kim’s out of Competition title as an obsessive director working in 1970s dictatorship-era South Korea. He is hellbent on reshooting the ending of his tragicomic film in two days but cast and crew are confused and uncooperative while censors also get in the way. Kim previously had A Bittersweet Life (2005) and The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008), which starred Song, play out of Competition in Cannes. Cobweb also stars Lim Soo-jung, Oh Jung-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung.

Hopeless

Dir. Kim Chang-hoon

Previously known as Hwa-ran, this feature debut from director Kim is playing in Un Certain Regard. Top Korean actor Song Joong-ki, star of Space Sweepers and TV’s Reborn Rich, said he would work on it for free after seeing the script. It stars rising actor Hong Xa-bin as a teenager who dreams of escaping his violent hometown but is drawn into the world of a local thug (Song) after accepting a favour from him. It is produced by Sanai Pictures, whose credits include Cannes Midnight Screenings titles Hunt and The Spy Gone North.

In Our Day

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Set as the closing film of Directors’ Fortnight, this marks the 12th visit to Cannes for prolific auteur Hong. His last was with In Front Of Your Face in the 2021 Cannes Premiere section. In Our Day stars Ki Joo-bong (The Novelist’s Film) and Kim Minhee (The Day After) alongside other familiar faces from Hong’s films. It revolves around a woman in her forties staying with someone who has a cat, and a man in his seventies living alone whose cat died of old age. Both receive visitors who have earnest questions. It is produced by Jeonwonsa Film.

Project Silence

Dir. Kim Tae-gon

In the Midnight Screenings section, this disaster action drama takes place on South Korea’s famously long Incheon Grand Bridge. Lee Sun-kyun of Parasite — also to be seen in Critics’ Week title Sleep — plays a man driving his daughter to the airport when a thick fog causes a massive automobile pile-up and they are stuck overnight in a lockdown. Others on the bridge include a tow-truck driver, played by Ju Ji-hoon, and mutated military dogs escaped from their transport. Directed by Kim Tae-gon (Familyhood), it is produced by Kim Yong-hwa of the hit Along With The Gods franchise.

Sleep

Dir. Jason Yu

A former assistant director to Bong Joon Ho, Yu makes his feature directing debut in Critics’ Week with this horror comedy. Jung Yu-mi from Train To Busan and Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) — also to be seen in Midnight Screenings title Project Silence — play a young couple, before and after the birth of their first child. The husband’s sleeping habits become increasingly grotesque and they consult first a sleep clinic and then a shaman. Bong has lauded the film’s unpredictable drama and called it “the most unique horror film” he has seen in the last decade. It is produced by Lewis Pictures (Okja).

Market

4PM

Dir. Jay Song

This mystery thriller stars Oh Dal-su (Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds), Kim Hong-pa (Sinkhole) and Jang Young-nam (Confidential Assignment). It follows a retired philosophy professor and his wife, who move to a quiet town to enjoy their golden years but are dismayed to find a perplexing neighbour who starts visiting their house every day at 4pm. Produced by Daydream Entertainment (Stellar, Tomb Of The River), the film is in post-production with a local release expected this year.

Comment Army (working title)

Dir. Ahn Gooc-jin

An adaptation of the award-­winning novel of the same name by Chang Kang-myoung — inspired by true events in South Korea — this crime drama stars Son Sukku from Disney+ series Big Bet and South Korea’s leading 2022 box-office hit The Roundup. The story follows a reporter who, while investigating an online public sentiment manipulation story, uncovers the criminal workings of the so-called Comment Army in Korea. The cast also includes Kim Sung-Cheol (The Night Owl), Kim Dong-Hwi (In Our Prime) and Hong Kyung (Netflix’s DP). Now in production, it is produced by Alex Kim (Tazza: One Eyed Jack). Ahn previously directed Alice In Earnestland.

Devils

Dir. Kim Jae-hoon

This body-swap film is Kim’s feature-directing debut and stars Jang Dong-yoon (Project Wolf Hunting) and Oh Dae-hwan (Tomb Of The River). It centres on a homicide detective (Oh) who tracks down a serial murderer (Jang), whose victims included his colleague and brother-in-law, only to wake up from an accident and find himself in the killer’s body. He then begins a desperate chase to protect his family and uncover the secret of the body switch. Produced by Contents G in association with The Contents On, the film is in post-­production.

Dr. Cheon And Lost Talisman

Dir. Kim Seong-sik

This mystery thriller marks the feature-directing debut of Kim, who was an assistant director to Bong Joon Ho on Parasite, Park Chan-wook on Decision To Leave and Hong Won-chan on Deliver Us From Evil. The story follows psychiatrist and con-man Dr. Cheon, who travels around the country with his assistant to perform fake exorcisms, until they find themselves in the crosshairs of an actual superhuman being. Gang Dong-won (Broker) and Huh Joon-ho (Escape From Mogadishu) star alongside E Som, Lee Dong-hwi and Kim Jong-soo. Produced by Filmmaker R&K, the film is set for release later this year.

Exhuma

Dir. Jang Jae-hyun

This mystery horror film is from the director of Svaha: The Sixth Finger and The Priests. Starring Choi Min-sik of Oldboy, Kim Go-eun from TV’s Little Women, Yoo Hai-jin and Lee Do-hyun, Exhuma follows a wealthy family living in Los Angeles who experience paranormal events and summon a shamanic duo to save their newborn. They sense a dark ancestor’s shadow and call in a geomancer and mortician to set about exhuming a grave in Korea — but unleash a malevolent force. The film is in post-production.

Good Job (working title)

Dir. Hwang Dong-seok

Yoo Seon-ho of TV’s Under The Queen’s Umbrella stars in this action drama as a high-school student facing debt collectors as well as bullying from a supposed model student. His life takes a thrilling turn when he stumbles on a lost envelope of money and steps into the world of loan sharks. The film is in post-production and set for local release in Q4 of 2023.

Hidden Face

Dir. Kim Dae-woo

This mystery thriller reunites the director of Obsessed (2014) with star Song Seung-heon and Cho Yeo-jeong of Parasite, joined by Park Ji-hyun from TV’s Reborn Rich. It centres on a conductor who is set to marry a cellist when she disappears suddenly, leaving only a farewell video. He starts to get closer to another woman who used to substitute on the cello for his fiancée. But as their relationship deepens, they cannot shake the feeling that someone is watching them. Produced by Studio&New (Soulmate), the film is in post-­production.

Livestream

Dir. Choi Ju-yeon

This thriller, starring Park Sung-woong (New World) and Park Sun-ho (Champion), follows a freelance TV producer in a relationship crisis who receives a link to an illegal spy cam of his own girlfriend. With no time to lose, he decides to take matters into his own hands and rescue her, only to descend into the seedy world of illegal broadcasting. The film is in post-production and due for local release in June.

Love Reset

Dir. Nam Dae-joong

This romantic comedy from the director of Homme Fatale stars Kang Ha-neul from TV’s When The Camellia Blooms and Jeong So-min of Project Wolf Hunting. The story centres on a couple who get married despite opposition from their families. Two years later, they are leaving a courthouse after receiving a 30-day divorce settlement when a car accident leaves them both with memory loss. The amnesia-­stricken couple fall for each other again as their family members devise an elaborate plan to jog their memories and complete the divorce. Produced by Woollim, Love Reset is in post-­production with a release planned for later this year.

The Moon (working title)

Dir. Kim Yong-hwa

From the director of the Along With The Gods franchise, this sci-fi drama stars Sul Kyung-gu (Phantom) and Doh Kyung-soo (Along With The Gods franchise). It is set in the near future, when Korea’s first manned mission to the Moon ends in a tragic disaster. Seven years later, a second human spaceflight is launched successfully but solar winds cause it to malfunction and leaves one astronaut (Doh) stranded in space. Facing another fatal catastrophe, the Naro Space Center turns to its former managing director (Sul) to help bring him back home safely. Produced by CJ ENM Studios and BLAAD Studios, The Moon is set for release later this year.

No Heaven, But Love

Dir. Han Jay

This LGBTQ+ teen romance won Korean streaming platform Watcha’s Pick award at the recent Jeonju International Film Festival. It stars Primetime Emmy award-winning actress Lee You-mi from Netflix’s Squid Game and Park Soo-yeon from arthouse favourite House Of Hummingbird. The story follows two high-school girls’ love and friendship in the violent summer of 1999, when an aspiring national taekwondo athlete’s life takes an unexpected turn after her mother brings home a juvenile delinquent as a foster child.

The Roundup: Punishment

Dir. Heo Myeong-haeng

The fourth in this action crime series headed by Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) also stars Kim Moo-yul, whose roles as cop and bad guy were reversed in Cannes 2019 title The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Director Heo is a well-known stunt co-ordinator whose credits include The Roundup — last year’s biggest box-office hit in Korea, which recorded more than 12.6 million admissions — as well as Hunt, Ashfall, Extreme Job and Train To Busan. He is expected to up the level of intricate fight scenes in this latest instalment about the ‘Beast Cop’ (Lee), in which he hunts down the mob behind an illegal online gambling business. Produced by ABO Entertainment, Hong Film, BigPunch Pictures and B.A. Entertainment, the film is currently in post-production for release next year.

