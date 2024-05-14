One of the last performances of late actor Lee Sun-kyun and a crime-action feature from blockbuster filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan are among the titles being showcased by Korean sellers at the festival and market. Michael Rosser reports

Festival

I, The Executioner

Dir Ryoo Seung-wan

This crime-action film playing in Midnight Screenings is the sequel to Ryoo’s 2015 blockbuster hit Veteran, which screened at Toronto, won best film at Sitges and is set for a US remake directed by Michael Mann. Hwang Jung-min, who starred in recent Korean box-­office hit 12.12: The Day, reprises his role as detective Do-Cheol in the feature centred on a violent-crime investigation squad and is joined by Jung Hae-in as a new member of the team. Director Ryoo was previously at Cannes in Directors’ Fortnight with Crying Fist, winning the Fipresci prize in 2005, and more recently directed box-office hit Smugglers. Contact

Walking In The Movies

Dir Lyang Kim

Kim Dong-ho, a co-founder of Busan International Film Festival and one of the key figures in the rise of Korean cinema, stepped in front of the lens for this look at his long career. Kim, who spent 15 years as Busan festival director and helped it through periods of political turbulence, was followed by cameras for a year as he visited places of importance to him. It is co-produced by director Kim’s Busan-based Zone Film and Kookje Daily News with the participation of Busan’s Committee for Local Press. Contact

Market

Amazon Bullseye

Dir Kim Chang-ju

The writer and stars of Extreme Job, the highest-grossing Korean film to date, have reunited for this comedy. Ryu Seung-ryong stars as a former Olympic archery champion who has fallen on hard times and is forced to take a coaching job in South America. However, after crash-landing in the Amazon rainforest, he meets warriors with incredible archery skills and embarks on an adventure. The cast also includes Jin Sun-kyu (Confidential Assignment 2: International) and Yeom Hye-ran (Citizen Of A Kind). Director Kim previously made thriller Hard Hit, which proved a success at the local box office in 2021. Now in post-production, a release is planned this year. Contact

Choir Of God

Dir Kim Hyung-hyup

Set in North Korea, this musical drama follows a washed-up band led by a security officer who devises a plan to earn money by forming a fake choir. The cast is headed by Park Si-hoo (Confession Of A Murder) as the officer and Jeong Jin-woo (Rebound). It marks the first feature from director Kim since 2017 body-swap comedy Daddy You, Daughter Me. Produced by Studio Target, shooting is taking place in Mongolia, South Korea and Hungary. A release is planned in Q4 of 2024. Contact

Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning

Dir Kim Dong-chul

Based on Lee Woo-hyuk’s bestselling fantasy novel Toemarok, which sold nearly 10 million copies following its release in 1994, this animation is set in a world where superheroes intermingle with the occult. Billed as “the first adventure” for these characters, the origin story follows Father Park, a doctor-turned-priest who must protect a powerful child from his corrupt master within a mysterious and magical temple. The feature debut of director Kim is produced by Locus Animation Studios, a leading Korean animation and VFX firm known for Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs. It is in post-­production. Contact

Homeward Bound

Dir Kim Dae-hwan

Director Kim returns with his third feature after End Of Winter, which won best film at Busan in 2014, and The First Lap, winner of best emerging director at Locarno in 2017. His latest drama revolves around the exposure of a teacher’s hidden relationship during a tense family reunion, unearthing further secrets from within the family. The cast includes Jang Young-nam of Toronto 2022 selection Project Wolf Hunting and Ryu Kyung-soo of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, which played in Competition at Cannes in 2022. Produced by AD406 Pictures, Choix Pictures and Bomnae Film, the feature is in post-production. Contact

Land Of Happiness

Dir Choo Chang-min

Late actor Lee Sun-kyun had become a familiar face at Cannes before his death in late 2023, appearing in 2023 titles Project Silence and Sleep as well as 2019 Palme d’Or winner Parasite. In this historical drama he plays a soldier on trial for the assassination of the president. Cho Jung-seok (Exit) plays a lawyer who fights to save his client. Director Choo is known for Seven Years Of Night and acclaimed historical drama Masquerade. Produced by Papas Film and Oscar 10 Studio, a local release is planned for August. Contact

Mist

Dirs Kim Yeo Jung, Lee Jung Chan

This mystery thriller begins when a single mother explores her young daughter’s mental-health challenges after a series of tragic events. Twenty years later, a woman forms a close bond with a new colleague but soon begins to feel uncomfortable about the intentions of her new friend. The cast is led by Kwak Sun Young, known for hit Disney+ series Moving, and Kwon Yu-ri from TV series such as Good Job and feature No Breathing. Produced by Studio Santa Claus Entertainment, Mist is in post-production. Contact

Night Fever

Dir Kim Pan-su

Thailand is the setting of this action film, which follows a former boxing champion who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case and plots revenge to clear his name. Directed and written by Kim, the cast is led by Woo Do-hwan (Netflix’s Bloodhounds), Jang Dong-gun (Arthdal Chronicles) and Lee Hyeri (Reply 1988). It is the latest feature from Hive Media Corp, producer of hits Inside Men, Deliver Us From Evil and last year’s Korean box-office leader, 12.12: The Day. Currently in production, a theatrical release is planned for 2025. Contact

The Old Woman With The Knife

Dir Min Kyu-dong

Based on Gu Byeong-mo’s novel of the same name, this action noir centres on Hornclaw, a legendary female assassin in her sixties who encounters a young killer named Bullfight, whose father she murdered 25 years ago. Starring Lee Hye-young of The Anchor and Kim Sung-cheol from Troll Factory, filming is underway ahead of a planned release in Q4. Director Min is known for features including 2012 comedy romance All About My Wife and the acclaimed 2018 drama Herstory. The Old Woman With The Knife is produced by Soo Film, which have handled many of Min’s previous features. Contact

Pavane: For A Dead Princess

Dir Lee Jong-pil

This melodrama centres on a handsome young man who begins a relationship with an unpopular young woman, whose pairing grows rocky as a series of unforeseen events occur. The cast is led by Moon Sang-min, Ko A-sung and Byun Yo-han (Hansan: Rising Dragon). It reunites director Lee with Ko after working together on 2020 comedy drama Samjin Company English Class. Lee is also known for directing 2015 period drama The Sound Of A Flower. Shooting is due to begin this month ahead of a planned theatrical release in 2025. Contact

Pilot

Dir Kim Han-kyul

This comedy stars Cho Jung-seok as a pilot who loses his job. Unable to get rehired, he disguises himself as a woman to get a job back in the cockpit. Cho is known as the star of Exit, an action comedy that ranked as the third biggest film at the South Korean box office in 2019 with takings of more than $57m. It marks the second feature of director Kim after 2019’s Crazy Romance. Pilot is set for release locally through Lotte Entertainment on July 31. Contact

Pororo Underwater Adventure

Dir Yoon Jae-wan

Popular children’s character Pororo the Little Penguin has featured in more than 300 TV episodes and several spin-off films. The latest animated feature follows the penguin as he journeys beneath the waves to save his friends from sea monsters. Director Yoon helmed Pororo: Dragon Castle Adventure, which took more than $3m at the South Korea box office in 2022, and Pororo Popstar Adventure, which took $2.5m last year. Produced by Ocon Studios, the film is set for release in December. Contact

Pretty Crazy

Dir Lee Sang-geun

This romantic comedy marks the second feature of director Lee, whose debut Exit won top prizes at Udine’s Far East Film Festival in 2020 and Korea’s Blue Dragon Awards in 2019. His latest centres on a woman who is cursed to transform into a she-devil every night, with no recollection of her actions the next day. She becomes entangled with an awkward neighbour, who falls for her and becomes determined to unravel the curse. The lead roles are played by Lim Yoon-a, known for Confidential Assignment, and Ahn Bo-hyun of series See You In My 19th Life. It is set to open locally this summer. Contact

The Shrine

Dir Kazuyoshi Kumakiri

Japanese director Kumakiri has made his first Korean feature with this occult horror, in which three students vanish after visiting an abandoned shrine. This leads a woman to team with a shaman to uncover sinister secrets; Kim Jae-joong and Kong Seong-ha star. Kumakiri is known for directing #Manhole, which played at 2023’s Berlinale, and drama Yoko, which won prizes including best film at Shanghai last year. Now in post, a release is planned later in 2024. Contact

White Blast

Dirs Hong Eui-jeong, Park Sun-woo

This mystery thriller is the second feature of Hong after Voice Of Silence, which won best film at 2021’s Fantasia and best director at the Asian Film Awards. Co-­directed with debutant Park, White Blast is set at a remote train station where a veteran station master awaits his replacement. News breaks that escaped convicts are on the loose, just as a young man arrives claiming to be the new employee. Cast includes Kim Yun-seok of 2023 hit Noryang: Deadly Sea and Koo Kyo-hwan from Netflix series Parasyte: The Grey and D.P.. It is filming now, produced by Lewis Pictures, which has credits including 2023 Critics’ Week title Sleep, and is presented by Showbox (Exhuma). Contact