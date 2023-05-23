Elstner is the executive director of French cinema promotional body Unifrance, whose Cannes terrasse should be busier than ever this year given the number of French films, co-productions and local talents in official selection and sidebars.

An international sales veteran who previously worked at Les Films du Losange and Doc & Film International, she joined Unifrance in 2019.

Best coffee in Cannes

On our Unifrance terrasse. It’s in the centre of Cannes, at 5 Rue des Belges, yet it’s still calm and quiet when I arrive in the morning.

Typical Cannes breakfast

I jump into the sea every day during the festival. After, I get a cappuccino from a nearby stand along the Croisette before some cereal and a banana in my apartment.

Favourite restaurant

I don’t typically go to restaurants in Cannes. I am usually booked with organised dinners or screenings.

Favourite Cannes hotel

I have some great memories from my pre-Unifrance years at the bar at the Gray d’Albion [on Rue des Serbes].

Top Cannes survival tip

Put water and apple juice in a champagne flute to pretend you are drinking. I try not to drink during the festival — at least at the beginning.

Most memorable Cannes screening

The eight hours of Wang Bing’s Dead Souls. Not an easy one to sell, but it was great to see some people stay for the film.

Your first year in Cannes

It was 1996 and I was in charge of Unifrance’s ticket booth for foreign distributors in the Palais lower level -1.

Average amount of sleep per night during the festival/market

Around four hours.

Where are we most likely to find you at 2am

Walking home on the Croisette.

Who are you looking forward to seeing

All the French artists on our terrasse bien sûr, and some distributor friends from across the world.

Who would you like to avoid

You can’t avoid anyone in Cannes. You eventually bump into the person you don’t want to see anyway. And maybe it is for a good reason.