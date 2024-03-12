The Desperate Chase

Dir Kim Jae-hoon

This comedy caper centres on a detective on the case of a Chinese triad boss and a notorious scam artist who is linked to a murder and joins the investigation to clear his name. It marks the second feature of director Kim, whose body-swap thriller Devils played at Fantasia last year and sold widely across Asia as well as securing a US deal. The cast is led by Kwak Si-yang (The Battle Of Jangsari), Park Sung-woong (Hunt) and Yoon Kyung-ho (Alienoid). Produced by Contents G and The Contents On, the film is in post-production and planned for release in Q3 2024.

Forbidden Fairytale

Dir Lee Jong-suk

This sex comedy centres on a woman who crashes into a car owned by the boss of an adult novel publishing house. She pays him back by writing erotic fiction, inadvertently becoming an overnight sensation. The cast is led by Park Ji-hyun from tele­vision series Reborn Rich and also includes Choi Si-won of boy band Super Junior and Sung Dong-il. Director Lee previously directed 2018 crime thriller The Negotiation. Produced by Soojak Film, Forbidden Fairytale is in post-production.

Ghost Train

Dir Tak Se-woong

Director Tak returns with another tale of terror after making his feature debut with supernatural horror Devil In The Lake in 2022. The story follows a YouTuber who is losing subscribers but begins to regain popularity after sharing stories from an eerie station, where she is invited to board a ghost train. The cast is led by Joo Hyun-young — making her big-screen debut after featuring in TV series including Extraordinary Attorney Woo — alongside Jeon Bae-soo and Choi Bo-min. Produced by Dmix Studio, the film is in post-production ahead of a planned release this year.

Harbin

Dir Woo Min-ho

Following 2021 Oscar submission The Man Standing Next, director Woo returns with a period spy thriller. Set in 1909, shortly before Korea became part of the Japanese empire, the true story follows a man who leads a plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, the main architect behind Japan’s invasion. The cast is led by Hyun Bin (Confidential Assignment), Park Jeong-min (Smugglers) and Jo Woo-jin (Hunt). Produced by Hive Media Corp, a release is planned this year.

Helpless

Dir Jeon Seungpyo

This black comedy follows a fame-hungry streamer who goes viral after exposing a social-media star as a bully during a high-school reunion — beginning a journey towards getting more online views and likes. The cast includes Heo Ji-won (Hot Blooded), Nam Yeon-woo (Fanfare) and Go Won-hui. Helpless marks the feature directing debut of Jeon and premiered at Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival ahead of a planned local release this summer.

Holy Night: Demon Hunters

Dir Lim Dae-hee

Don Lee, star of blockbuster franchise The Roundup, leads this occult-themed action feature. Set in Seoul, the city descends into chaos as a devil-worshipping criminal network emerges, leading the police to enlist a trio of demon hunters with supernatural powers. The cast also includes Seohyun of K-pop group Girls Generation and Lee David, set to be seen in season two of Netflix’s Squid Game. The film — which is in post-­production — marks the feature debut of director Lim and is produced by Lee’s Big Punch Entertainment and Nova Film.

Once Again

Dir Shin Seung-hoon

A stuntman in his 40s is sent back in time to 1997, before a facial scar ended his dreams of acting. Reliving his days as a high-school student, he works to rewrite a past that included a troublesome father. The cast includes Cho Byeong-kyu and Koo Jun-hoe, the latter of boy band iKon. Once Again is an adaptation of Reply 1997, a popular drama series that was broadcast on South Korea’s tvN in 2012. It marks the feature directing debut of Shin and is due for a local release on March 27.

Pretty Crazy

Dir Lee Sang-geun

This romantic comedy marks the second feature of director Lee, whose debut Exit won top prizes at Udine Far East Film Festival and Korea’s Blue Dragon Awards in 2020. His latest centres on a woman who is cursed to transform into a she-devil every night, with no recollection of her actions when she wakes up the next morning. She becomes entangled with her awkward neighbour, who falls for her and becomes determined to unravel the curse. The lead roles are played by Lim Yoon-a, known for Confidential Assignment and TV series King The Land, and Ahn Bo-byun of series See You In My 19th Life. A 2024 release date is planned.

Purgatory: Zone Of Murderers

Dirs Bruce Khan, Jonathan Hyun Myoung Lee

Set in the near future, this action thriller takes place at a detention centre known as Purgatory, where death-row inmates have been sent by the government. After the criminals take over the institution, an incarcerated former police officer is offered a deal to take down the boss in exchange for a pardon. The feature is co-directed and stars Khan, whose work as an actor, stunt performer and fight choreographer includes 2018’s Revenger. Purgatory: Zone Of Murderers is in post and produced by Greenfish Studio and Khan Film Production.

The Secret House

Dir Park Sang-min

This horror thriller is an adaptation of Sergio G Sanchez’s Marrowbone, which premiered at Toronto in 2017. It marks the second feature from Park, whose satirical comedy I Haven’t Done Anything played New York Asian Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights in 2022. The Secret House follows a young man who flees to Taiwan with his siblings after their serial-killer father is imprisoned. The cast is led by Lee Hong-nae and includes Taiwan’s Vivian Sung (Giddens Ko’s 2021 hit Till We Meet Again). The film is currently in pre-production.

Tarot

Dir Choi Byung-gil

Parasite star Cho Yeo-jeong is among the cast of this anthology feature in which people have sinister experiences after receiving tarot cards. Comprising seven short stories, the mystery thriller marks the feature directing debut of Choi, who previously worked with actress Cho on TV series High Class. The cast also includes Ko Kyu-pil of box-office hit The Roundup: No Way Out and Kim Jin-young. Due for release later this year, Tarot is produced by LG Uplus Studio X+U, Woosang Films and Studio Changchang.

