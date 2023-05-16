Manager, Cinetic Media

Joined the CAA mailroom in 2016 and worked as an assistant

Joined Cinetic Media in 2017 as founder John Sloss’s assistant

Promoted to manager at Cinetic Media in 2019

At Cinetic Media in New York, Ring has thrown himself into guiding the careers of clients such as Bolivian director Alejandro Loayza Grisi (Utama) and UAE-based Majid Al Ansari. Baltimore-­born Ring learned about production on sets in Los Angeles and New Hampshire from 2014-15 and got his business education at CAA and from mentor John Sloss. “They helped me establish a foundation for building relationships and empowering clients,” he says.

Ring is setting up projects for Grisi and Al Ansari, whose Rattle The Cage (Zinzana) was Netflix’s first major Arab-­language acquisition. He worked on the sale to HBO of UK creator Joe Hunting’s Sundance 2022 entry We Met In Virtual Reality, and is guiding the next steps of Saudi-based Screen Arab Star of Tomorrow 2019 Raed Alsemari (Sundance 2019 shorts winner Dunya’s Day).

“Diverse perspectives are publicly valued more than ever,” he says. “There’s more ways to connect with audiences directly and build your brand as an artist in a way you can control.”

Contact: alec@cineticmedia.com