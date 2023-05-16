Manager, Black Bear Management

Graduated in film studies from Toronto’s Ryerson University in 2014 and moved to Los Angeles

Joined Artists First in 2017

Joined Black Bear Management in 2022

Toronto-born Flores relocated to Los Angeles the day after she graduated, initially setting up a lifestyle app with a producer before moving into talent management. At Black Bear, she looks after clients including Money Heist director Jesus Colmenar and writer Javier Gomez Santander, Nigerian writer Olive Nwosu and Perro Azul, producer of Netflix’s Mexican series Who Killed Sara?.

Flores divides her time between the US, Mexico and Europe and sees a growing appetite for local-language content. “The success of Squid Game, Parasite and Money Heist has made people realise there’s a world beyond Hollywood,” she says.

Flores placed Colmenar in Sabine at Screen Gems as well as on projects at Marvel, AGBO and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, facilitated a deal for Nwosu to adapt and direct a Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel at Searchlight Pictures, and set up the English-language feature debut of Mexican creator Marcos Bucay (Bankrolled) with AGC Studios.

Mindful of advice to look for opportunities and always protect the client, Flores says: “I want my clients to get paid as close to traditional US rates as possible. It takes educating the international players on pushing back against the buyers and setting a precedent.”

Contact: aflores@blackbearpictures.com