Manager/producer, Range Media Partners

Studied political science and cinema at University of Pennsylvania

Joined WME’s Los Angeles office as an assistant in 2016

Left WME in 2020 to help launch Range Media Partners’ London office

Brazil-born, Switzerland-raised, US-educated and London-based Marques’s globe-spanning background is front-and-centre of her work. She specialises in breaking inter­national auteurs into English-­language markets, with clients including French filmmaker Charlene Favier and Costa Rican-­Swedish director Nathalie Alvarez Mesén.

Marques’s first taste of agenting was in the mailroom at WME in Los Angeles, rising through the ranks to become an agent. In 2020, she moved to London along with WME boss Rich Cook. “I’m very grateful for his mentorship and support over the years. He pushes people to think outside the box, work hard and take risks,” she says.

When Cook broke away from WME to be a founding partner of disruptor US management and production outfit Range Media Partners, he took Marques with him. She set up Range’s London office, with its doors officially opening this spring and a team of eight.

Marques is also involved in Range’s production arm. Projects include a UK-set horror series and a female-driven action remake.

Contact: cmarques@rangemp.com