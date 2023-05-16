Agent and co-head of the film and TV department, United Agents

Studied politics at Queen Mary University of London

Started at United Agents’ London office as a runner in 2013

Promoted to co-head of the film and TV department with Giles Smart in 2020.

Ogunbanjo grew up between the UK and Nigeria. He moved to New York after university and flirted with the idea of directing, before returning to London with hopes of getting a script developed.

Without an ‘in’ to the industry, his plans stalled. He secured an internship at United Agents via Creative Access, a creative industries recruitment programme for underrepresented groups. “Ten years later, I still haven’t finished the script. I have, however, worked my way up,” says Ogunbanjo, who became a full agent in 2018, working predominantly with writer/directors.

His first signing was actor/­filmmaker Adjani Salmon, after stumbling on his web series Dreaming Whilst Black. Clients include director Runyararo Mapfumo and writer Caleb Azumah Nelson, whose novels Small World and Open Water have been recently optioned for screen.

Ogunbanjo’s work ethos is simple. “My clients are my friends. I want to work with people I want to spend time with,” he says. “It’s all the more rewarding.”

Contact: COgunbanjo@unitedagents.co.uk