Agent, TV Scripted, WME

English literature graduate from Boston University

Co-runs the Latin Crossover group, an inter-departmental WME initiative for clients in the Latin business

Joined WME in 2015, and was promoted to agent in 2019

Born in Mexico City, Federman grew up in the US in a house that celebrated cultural diversity. “My mom loved Argentinian movies, and would take me to every Jewish film festival,” says Federman.

The Los Angeles-based agent works with writers, directors and producers, focusing on under­represented and international voices, including Lena Waithe and Beef producer Alex Russell. She booked Alonso Ruizpalacios into the final block of Star Wars series Andor; and helped to sell Eva Longoria’s Land Of Women to series at Apple TV+. Among her proudest moments is selling La Maquina with Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna to Hulu via Searchlight, also to series.

The next generation of audiences “just want great content from wherever it comes”, says Federman. “They don’t care what language it’s in or what country it comes from — that’s super exciting.”

Recalling the exact date she started at WME — November 30, 2015 — Federman has an annual dinner with those who began with her, and considers her peers as mentors. “Those are the people I call when I have a question, an issue or I’m not sure how to handle something.”

Contact: dfederman@wmeagency.com