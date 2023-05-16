Agent, Bedelka Talent.

Worked in restoration at Barcelona’s CDLC Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Founded Bedelka Talent in 2019 with her twin sister

Defty’s career as an agent began by chance when her twin sister Andrea recruited her for an internship at Madrid-based A LeightHouse, the management agency where she worked. In 2019, Gabriela and Andrea struck out on their own, launching Bedelka Talent with clients Maria Botto (Hustle), Pepe Ocio (Elite) and Boré Buika (Duchess).

Defty describes herself as a fast learner. “Personality in dealing with clients and in negotiating goes a long way. I work hard and I find a way of reaching my goals,” she says.

Bedelka Talent is an all-­female run company, with Gabriela Defty as CEO, founder and agent, Laura Garcia as founder and agent, Andrea Defty as head of communication and Alexandra Hernandez as press officer. The Madrid-based company invests in rising talents and established actors and actresses.

“The best part of my job is when I get to make the call to tell one of my clients that they have landed a great part,” says Defty.

Fluent in English thanks to her British father, she promotes her clients for roles in international productions, working with casting agents worldwide, particularly in the UK and US. Not long after launching their agency, the sisters landed one of their biggest deals to date: Botto’s casting in the Netflix feature Hustle, starring Adam Sandler.

“My proudest moment is seeing where we started with Maria Botto’s offer for Hustle and looking at the final deal,” she says. “I still ask myself how I did it.”

Contact: gabriela@bedelkatalent.com