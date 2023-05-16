Agent, Conway van Gelder Grant

Studied English and theatre at the University of Sheffield

Joined Conway van Gelder Grant in 2014 as an intern

Started taking on her own clients in 2016

Setting up a fake talent agency at university is not exactly the most conventional route into the industry, but it seemed like a no-brainer when Davies’ friend Helen Monks was trying to get into the industry. “Helen ended up getting this leading part,” Davies explains, referring to Channel 4’s Raised By Wolves. “We realised we probably shouldn’t be faking it anymore.” The pair wrote to Conway van Gelder Grant, who was so impressed with the pair that it took Monks on as a client and Davies as an intern.

After working with “Queen of agenting” Nicola van Gelder, Davies started taking on her own clients in 2016 — the first of which happened to be 2021 Screen Star of Tomorrow and current toast of the town, Bella Ramsey. Negotiating Ramsey’s The Last Of Us deal with HBO was Davies’ biggest challenge yet but the agent remarks that witnessing the actor’s recent success has been “the most incredible journey.”

