Agent, the Independent Talent Group

Studied politics, psychology and sociology at Cambridge

Joined Independent Talent Group in 2011 as an intern and then second assistant

Became a full agent in 2015

Perseverance is key to Obiekwe’s career success. “When I interned at Independent Talent Group for a few months, I asked every day, ‘Can I have a job? Can I have a job?’” he recalls. It worked, with this perseverance still integral to how Obiekwe represents his clients when brokering deals. “Some things might not have so much short-term upside, but it’s about trying to lock in for the long term.”

He specialises in representing writers, directors and producers. “You’re there at the beginning of the project, and you can build it from the ground up. That’s a thrill that I think never goes away,” he says.

Obiekwe leaves no stone unturned when looking for talent, from theatre scratch nights to London’s National Portrait Gallery. His list includes Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko, Chandni Lakhani, who is adapting Department Q into a Netflix series, comedian Liz Kings­man and Wedding Season writer Oliver Lyttelton.

“I love a deal,” says Obiekwe. “You’re always making sure the client is protected. They need to feel they’re in a safe space.”

Contact: ikenna@independenttalent.com