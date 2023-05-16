Manager/producer, B-Side Management and Production

Studied film studies at Queen Mary University of London

Worked at the BFI from 2012-16

Joined Troika In 2018

In 2020, co-founded B-Side Management and Production.

Kabalika thanks Bridesmaids for her break into the industry. When interviewing for the role of assistant to Ben Roberts, then-­director of the BFI Film Fund, he asked her favourite film of the year. It was Bridesmaids. Sparks flew.

Kabalika rose to the position of talent development manager at the BFI, before leaving to join Troika, where she worked on the now-defunct agency’s development slate. Here, Medusa Deluxe filmmaker Thomas Hardiman insisted Kabalika represent him, cementing her move into management.

When Troika dissolved in 2020, Kabalika set up B-Side Management and Production along with three fellow Troika reps. She manages B-Side’s talent on writer/director projects, including Hardiman, Daniel Kaluuya and Kosar Ali. The company also has five films and four TV projects in development — but US-style packaging is not their game.

“Management and production are separate parts of the company,” she says. “What’s consistent are shared taste and values.”

Contact: hello@theb-side.co.uk

