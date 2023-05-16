Manager, Tulsea

Interned with media and entertainment production companies, while also exploring freelance photography

Joined Tulsea in 2018 to read screenplays, a role that progressed into talent management

Wadhwani is a talent manager at Mumbai- and Los Angeles-­based Tulsea, a management company that represents writers, directors, actors, producers and production companies in India. After graduating from a leading Indian film school, she used her studies in screen­writing to secure her first job, analysing scripts at Tulsea. “I stumbled on talent representation completely by chance,” she recalls. “It was thrilling to discover the inner workings of mounting a film and, from initially reading screenplays, my role evolved to becoming a talent and content manager.”

At Tulsea, Wadhwani works in tandem with several agents across the firm’s roster of writers and directors to enable content and talent collaborations. This has recently included working with Juhi Chaturvedi, the screenwriter of hit comedy drama Piku and romantic comedy Vicky Donor, whom Wadhwani had followed since her student days. “From being a fan, to joining Tulsea and getting to know Juhi, to pursuing and closing a deal for her with one of the most established producers in the Hindi film industry, has been a surreal experience,” she says.

Colleagues describe her as having a “fire burning within” to see great content produced, with a focus on identifying and enabling new creative voices, and unlocking opportunities for them.

