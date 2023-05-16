Agent, Agence Adéquat

Joined Agence Adequat in 2015 as an intern

Promoted to agent in 2022

Planning a career in film production, de Montalembert attended top French business school ESCE but left after a year to try his hand in advertising. It was a chance encounter with Agence Adéquat founder Laurent Grégoire that led to a six-month internship and, eventually, a full-time role at an agency known for repping some of France’s top talents including Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel and Marion Cotillard.

“I fell in love with it after just a couple of months,” says de Montalembert. The profession seems a natural fit given his father is actor Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!). His US mother is film editor Monica Coleman.

For years de Montalembert was assistant to French super-agent Gregory Weill, whose clients include Audrey Diwan, Bérénice Bejo and Louis Garrel. He only officially became a full-fledged agent at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and has since carved out a niche balancing the French and international careers of rising talents including César Revelation talent Clara Bretheau, Mouna Soualem and Franco-­Hungarian actor Sandor Funtek.

“The international aspect is important to me,” says de Montalembert, who also reps US actor James Franco in France and Europe. “I need to be able to respond to the talent of each person and not just be closed into the world of French cinema which can be very elitist.”

Contact: n.demontalembert@agence-adequat.com