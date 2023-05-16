Agent, Lisa Richards Nordic

Worked as a casting director for several years

Has run the Nordic outpost of Lisa Richards Agency since 2017

Having worked as both an actress and a casting director in the past, Huikuri understands the mentality on both sides of the casting process. While in casting, she worked on a project with a client represented by Richard Cook, co-founder of the Dublin-based Lisa Richards Agency, and he convinced her to come on board and open the company’s Nordic outpost in Helsinki.

“I felt it combined multiple interests and skills of mine. I love working closely with talent, reading scripts and connecting talents with the right projects,” she says of her role as an agent.

Lisa Richards Agency currently has more than 50 Nordic clients, including Pääru Oja, Jarkko Lahti, Seidi Haarla, Aamu Milonoff, Alina Tomnikov and Mimosa Willamo. “It’s exciting to see the amount of interest that is paid to talents from the Nordics internationally,” says Huikuri.

What she has learned in the job is “the unpredictability of everything, Covid especially taught me this. It can be difficult to plan ahead, still keeping your spirit up and setting up goals.”

But she has some recent wins to celebrate, such as Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves premiering in Cannes Competition, starring her client Jussi Vatanen.

Contact: raakel@lrnordic.com