Agent, UTA

Moved to Los Angeles in 2006 to work in production

Joined UTA in 2018

Turin-born Los Angeles resident Robinson has been an agent for five years and handles talent including Oscar-winning All Quiet On The Western Front cinematographer James Friend, TÁR cinema­tographer Florian Hoffmeister, and My Policeman and The Dig production designer Maria Djurkovic.

Robinson visits UTA’s production team in the UK, noting: “The trips to London and around Europe on set visits are the basis of building our international business.”

He placed Hoffmeister on HBO’s new True Detective series, which shot in Iceland, Djurkovic on Michael Mann’s Ferrari, Friend on Star Wars TV series The Acolyte, and is in talks with studios and streamers on the next steps for Germany’s Dark and 1899 producer Philipp Klausing.

Citing UTA partner and head of production arts Pete Franciosa and partner Mike Rubi as mentors, the agent adds: “Never be afraid to think with an entrepreneurial mind and ask yourself what is the best way to service clients.”

Robinson counsels caution before jumping onto a project and advises clients to balance differing pay scales around the world with selecting the right project. “I always tell clients, ‘Think of yourself five years from now, looking back — would you feel happy doing that job?’ Credits are like tattoos — they’re hard to scrape off — so you want to make the right decisions.”

Contact: rdrassistant@unitedtalent.com