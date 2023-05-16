Founder, Yumi Management

Started as a junior agent at Players in Berlin in 2010

Had a career detour for four years consulting for creatives agency Schierke Artists

Joined Berlin-based agency Homebase in 2018 to set up their actors’ division

Launched Yumi Management in 2022

Rodenbach first worked in the film industry as a production co-ordinator before joining leading German agency Players with a brief to work with young talent. She launched her own company last year, representing some 25 writers, directors and actors.

Clients include Leonie Benesch, who has starred in Berlinale title The Teachers’ Lounge and hit dramas The Swarm and Around The World In 80 Days. Rodenbach also reps actresses Martina Gedeck (The Lives Of Others) and Maria Dragus (Graduation), as well as writer Constantin Lieb (Eden, Fabian: Going To The Dogs) and writer/director Azra Deniz Okyay (Ghosts).

She has no plans to scale up the agency, preferring to offer a personal service to her clients. “I need the time to be there for my clients,” says Rodenbach. “I love to talk to them and help them with decision making.”

Rodenbach advises her clients to be patient and true to themselves when developing their careers. “If you want to work strategically, you need to be able to say, ‘No,’” she says. “It’s hard to do but sometimes it’s for the best and puts you in the direction you need to go. It can bring you more success than saying ‘Yes’ all the time.”

Producers and casting directors speak highly of Rodenbach: ‘She’s now repping a lot of really exciting actors - a lot of whom have left some other, very important agencies to work with her,” says one. “A young agency with talented clients,” is the verdict of another.

Contact: mail@yumi-management.com