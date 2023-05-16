Agent, the Susannah Norris Agency

Studied history and English at University College Cork

Earned a masters in English from Trinity College Dublin

Joined Dublin-based The Agency in 2011

Formed her own company in 2019

Norris hails from a farming background in Sherkin Island and cut her teeth at Dublin-based The Agency under veteran Irish agent Teri Hayden. On leaving in 2018, she toyed with the idea of moving to a London agency. An appetite within the Irish industry for her to set up shop on her own helped change her mind.

“I realised if one third of the people expressing interest did actually want to work with me, I would have a decent chance of making it happen,” she recalls.

Norris has built up a sterling list of Irish talent, including A Quiet Girl’s Catherine Clinch, Lakelands’ Éanna Hardwick and Tadhg Murphy, star of Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits.

“People are looking more closely at Irish actors,” she says, following a remarkable year for Irish nominations at the Oscars. “It’s about making sure you’re ready when those opportunities come along.”

Contact: susannah@susannahnorris.com