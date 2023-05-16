Agent, Film Talents

In 2010, graduated from Sorbonne University

Joined Film Talents in 2017 as an assistant agent

Promoted to agent in 2019

With a background in law, political science and international relations, followed by theatre production, Cochard earned agent status at Film Talents in 2019. The agency was launched by Simon Rey and reps more than 150 screenwriters and directors including Julia Ducournau, Francois Ozon, Mati Diop, Bertrand Bonello and Fanny Herrero. Indeed, it has an auteurs-only policy, apart from a single actor, repped by Cochard — veteran Jean-Pierre Léaud, star of Francois Truffaut’s The 400 Blows.

Cochard’s further clients include Héléna Klotz, who has wrapped her second feature La Vénus D’argent; Camille Vidal Naquet, director of Sauvage/Wild; and Mareike Engelhardt, who just wrapped her first feature Rabia. Cochard also places his clients on streaming projects with international reach, such as Paul Madillo, for recent Prime Video series Greek Salad, and Netflix local-­language drama The 7 Lives Of Lea, directed by Julien Despaux, who is also prepping his first feature.

“My job is to anticipate and advance the movement that started a few years ago in the cinema and series space,” he says, referencing the rise of the streamers.

“Industries, especially in France and in Anglo-Saxon territories, are more and more porous. They are moving towards a more international scope and directors are the best tools to export our talents with a more macro vision of creativity.”

Contact: sylvain@filmtalents.com