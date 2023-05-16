Agent and co-head, Verve

Studied finance at Tulane University, New Orleans

Worked in finance at JP Morgan for several years before joining CAA in 2013

In 2017 joined ICM Partners, promoted to agent a year later

Joined Verve in 2020

Born to a French-Tunisian mother and Lebanese father, Los Angeles-­based Telio feels a deep affinity for international talent and looks after clients such as Canadian filmmaker Caitlin Cronenberg, India’s Prashant Nair and Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur.

While encouraged by the return of theatrical box office, Telio keeps in mind all distribution channels for clients’ work. “Anticipating change and being able to adapt to it in this industry is an important lesson,” she says. “Have an opinion based on your personal taste — and have conviction.”

Telio is putting together Cronenberg’s directing debut Humane, with XYZ Films among the executive producers. She attached Kotsur to exec produce Mounia Meddour’s second film Houria, and is setting up a limited series written by Nair (Netflix’s Hindi-language web series Trial By Fire), who is also attached to direct.

Selling talent on their potential is the name of the game, and Telio credits Bart Walker when they were together at ICM Partners for teaching her “to fine-tune representation and understand how to break a filmmaker at a festival, and work with filmmakers at the highest level”.

Producers and casting directors speak highly of Rodenbach. ‘She’s now repping a lot of really exciting actors — a lot of whom have left some other, very important agencies to work with her,” says one. “A young agency with talented clients,” is the verdict of another.

Contact: vtelio@vervetla.com