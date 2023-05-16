Motion pictures talent agent, CAA

A Columbia University graduate, Kaplan joined the CAA mailroom in 2012

Co-founded CAA Moebius, a screening series showcasing graduate student filmmakers from around the world

Helping to close deals for Paul Mescal to star in Paramount’s Gladiator sequel would be a feather in the cap of any agent. “We are really proud of the work we’ve done with Paul,” says Los Angeles-based Kaplan. Many of his clients are breakout UK-Irish stars who he brings to a US and global audience, including Jessie Buckley, Josh O’Connor, Richard Madden and Dev Patel. “If you’re looking at the next wave of bright, young actors, most of the time they have come through tele­vision,” says Kaplan. “It’s a new wrinkle we have to make sure we’re on top of globally.”

Kaplan’s first CAA boss was Chris Andrews, agent to Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman. Andrews taught “integrity, work ethic and having a sense of humour. He brings a creative opinion to the table,” says Kaplan, who also values the guidance of his brother Matt, a producer on Netflix titles including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Having secured a deal for Elvis star Olivia DeJonge to star in Cooper Raiff’s The Thrashers, Kaplan is now representing another emerging talent, Rye Lane’s UK lead David Jonsson. “We couldn’t be more excited about the future for him,” he says.

Contact: zach.kaplan@caa.com