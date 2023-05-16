Founder, ZTA Management

Studied Italian, economics, law and theatre at Freie Universität Berlin and Roma Tre University.

While at university, completed a marketing internship at Sony Pictures Releasing.

In 2017, was a self-employed publicist for actors.

Founded ZTA Management in 2020.

Asafu-Adjaye received her first taste of agenting aged 16 as an intern at Berlin-based Fitz+Skoglund. Before then, she had wanted to be an actress but fast realised it was not the lifestyle for her. But the internship was helpful in other ways — she discovered “deep down in my heart I wanted to be a representative and advocate for actors”.

After graduating in 2016, Asafu-­Adjaye worked as a self-employed publicist for actors before launching ZTA Management three years ago. She says the agency offers a “holistic talent management approach that wasn’t really common for the German market”, and spans PR through to traditional representation. Clients include Franz Dinda, who starred in Sky’s remake of Das Boot, and Jennifer Ulrich (The Wave, Dignity).

One recent highlight was helping to secure a key role for Nikeata Thompson, a Black choreo­grapher, businessperson and TV talent show judge, in Disney+’s upcoming German original Pauline. ZTA offers a personal approach, representing seven clients for acting and PR, and four for PR alone.

Asafu-Adjaye’s agency is known for representing diverse talent. “My talent pool aims for an accurate reflection of society and showcases the diversity I aspire to see in the film industry”, she says.

Contact: zetha@zta-management.com