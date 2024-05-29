Unifrance and Screen International held a dinner to celebrate up-and-coming French talent on May 22 at the Terrasse Unifrance, during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Unifrance’s 10 to Watch have been selected for the excellence of their work by international journalists Rebecca Leffler (Screen International), Fabien Lemercier (Cineuropa), Elsa Keslassy (Variety), Christine Masson (France Inter), and Jordan Mintzer (The Hollywood Reporter). The talents epitomise a reinvigoration of French cinema through the freedom and singularity of their artistic choices, their ambition, their audacity, and their unique perspectives of the world.

In Cannes, the 10 To Watch were also put in the spotlight through a red-carpet photo session before the screening of The Count of Monte Cristo, and a press lunch with French and international journalists.

The 10 To Watch are:

Sofia Alaoui (writer/director)

Suzy Bemba (actor)

Céleste Brunnquell (actor)

Stéphan Castang (writer/director/actor)

Stefan Crepon (actor)

Jean-Baptiste Durand (director/writer)

Iris Kaltenbäck (director/writer)

Raphaël Quenard (actor)

Souheila Yacoub (actor)

Sofiane Zermani (actor)