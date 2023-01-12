Unifrance
Founded in 1949, Unifrance is the organisation responsible for promoting French cinema and TV content worldwide.
- https://en.unifrance.org/
10 rising French filmmakers and actors to watch for 2023
Ten rising actors and directors from the French film industry have made a name for themselves at festivals and are now heading to screens around the world in 2023.
10 French programmes showcased at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum & Market
Animation, dramas, docs and formats are on offer to Asian buyers.
